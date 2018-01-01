{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>hoodies and pullovers>kids","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"hoodies and pullovers:|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":8,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11921245","12172717","11519944","11519948","11921212","11924618","12016207","11518882"],"name":"【NIKE公式】ナイキ キッズ パーカー & トレーナー. Nike.com【公式通販】","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
キッズパーカー＆スウェット
Nikeのキッズパーカー＆スウェットは、寒い季節の味方。ワークアウトにもリラックスタイムにも最適な、さまざまなスタイルとカラーが勢ぞろい。画期的なテクノロジーを採用し、悪天候を寄せ付けず、暖かく快適に過ごせるデザインです。Nikeのキッズパーカーはボーイズとガールズ用があります。