{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>kids>nike free","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"search collection:kids|shoe technology:nike free","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Technology","facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"12946","facetValueName":"Nike Free","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"12946","facetValueName":"Nike Free","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":17,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12529005","12529026","12122109","12122111","12521405","12521426","12518056","12518159","12122072","12122016","11950408","11950418"],"name":"【NIKE公式】ナイキ キッズ ナイキフリー. Nike.com【公式通販】","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Technology","facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"12946","facetValueName":"Nike Free","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"12946","facetValueName":"Nike Free","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}