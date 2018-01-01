{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>jackets and vests>kids","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"jackets and vests:|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":6,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11947492","11947495","12104846","12103761","12102009","11519978"],"name":"【NIKE公式】ナイキ キッズ ジャケット＆ベスト. Nike.com【公式通販】","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
キッズジャケット＆コート
寒さに負けずに過ごせる、Nikeのキッズアウター＆ベストを手に入れよう。素材の厚さもさまざまなスタイルがそろい、フィールド上でも街なかでも活躍。風雨を寄せ付けず、暖かく快適に過ごせるデザインです。Nikeのキッズジャケットはボーイズとガールズがあります。Nikeキッズウェアやシューズもチェック。