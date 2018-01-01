{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing","pageCount":84,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":1003,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12105721","12118382","12024205","12172509","11254618","11946698","12291240","12131951","12038156","12038411","12005127","12302771"],"name":"【NIKE公式】ナイキ ｜アウター・シャツ・ショーツ・パーカー. Nike.com【公式通販】","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
NIKEウェア
あらゆるスポーツに最適なスタイルを提供し、最大の品揃えを誇るNikeウェア。Nikeアパレルは、優れた快適性と悪天候に対応したデザイン、そして傑出したパフォーマンスを生み出す最新のイノベーションにあふれています。シャツやショートパンツから、パンツやジャケットにいたるまで、Nikeウェアで全身をコーディネートしよう。