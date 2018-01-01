{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customise with nikeid>nike free","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customise with nikeid|shoe technology:nike free","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"12946","facetValueName":"Nike Free","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":12,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12515796","12519173","12515734","12501281","12519195","12501334","12521425","12521404","12518157","12518054","12529004","12529025"],"name":"ARTICOLI PERSONALIZZABILI Nike Free Scarpe. Nike.com IT.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"12946","facetValueName":"Nike Free","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

ARTICOLI PERSONALIZZABILI Nike Free Scarpe Uomo

Donna

Bambino / Ragazzo

Bambina / Ragazza Affina 12 Articoli Ordina per Il più recente Il più votato Prezzo alto-basso Prezzo basso-alto Cancella Applica (12)