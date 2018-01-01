{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>clothing>print","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|search collection:clothing|color:print","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Color","facetName":"Prints","facetValueId":"31522","facetValueName":"Print","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Color","facetName":"Prints","facetValueId":"31522","facetValueName":"Print","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":4,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12102578","12105639","11946304","10865132"],"name":"Women's Print Clothing. Nike.com IN.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Color","facetName":"Prints","facetValueId":"31522","facetValueName":"Print","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Color","facetName":"Prints","facetValueId":"31522","facetValueName":"Print","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Women's Print Clothing
4 Items