{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>clothing>dri-fit","pageCount":7,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|search collection:clothing|collections:dri-fit","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Clothing Technologies","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Clothing Technologies","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":73,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12260621","11923807","11974007","12093341","11925539","12133173","12182763","11925934","11924337","12108382","12133043","12108403"],"name":"Women's Dri-FIT Clothing. Nike.com IN.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Clothing Technologies","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Clothing Technologies","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Women's Dri-FIT Clothing
73 Items