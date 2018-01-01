{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>clothing>skateboarding","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|search collection:clothing|sport:skateboarding","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12914","facetValueName":"Skateboarding","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12914","facetValueName":"Skateboarding","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":7,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12118539","12118538","12104257","12118245","12117968","12062987","10992080","11088718","11203545","12288067"],"name":"Men's Skate Clothing. Nike.com IN.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12914","facetValueName":"Skateboarding","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12914","facetValueName":"Skateboarding","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Men's Skate Clothing
10 Items
MEN'S SKATEBOARDING CLOTHING
Browse our collection of men's skate clothing. We offer skateboarding t-shirts, hats, shorts, and tanks for men. Update your wardrobe with skate clothes made for performance.