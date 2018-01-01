{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>training","pageCount":8,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|sport:training","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":94,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11818812","11943831","11998219","11957091","11948967","11948969","11812167","11929326","11929205","11008487","11007667","10266343"],"name":"Gym & Training Clothing. Nike.com IN.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}