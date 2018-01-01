Girls' Clothing

44 Items

Sort By

Clear

Nike INSTACOOL

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tank

₹1,895

Nike INSTACOOL

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tank

₹1,895

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Tank

₹1,195

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Training Top

₹1,695

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Training Top

₹1,695

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Training Top

₹1,695

Nike Seamless

Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

₹1,295

Nike Seamless

Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

₹1,295


(1)

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Older Kids' (Girls') Tights

₹2,095

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Older Kids' (Girls') Capris

₹1,895


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Shorts

₹1,395


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Shorts

₹1,395

GIRLS' CLOTHING

No matter your favorite sport or style, you’ll find what you need with Nike girls’ clothing. Shop a wide variety of girls’ shirts, shorts, leggings and more. Many of our styles feature Dri-FIT technology to wick sweat, helping you stay dry and comfortable both on and off the field. Complete your outfit with Nike kids’ shoes, including the latest styles for girls’, or browse all Nike kids’ clothing.

 

Shop all girls' styles >>