KIDS' BACKPACKS & BAGS
Whether you're carrying books or sports gear, you’ll find what you need with Nike kids' backpacks and bags. Choose from classic backpacks, drawstring bags, duffel bags and more. Our durable bags feature spacious storage, breathable mesh pockets, zip pockets and padded straps for comfortable wear. Some even have wet/dry storage compartments and a water-resistant coating to protect gear from rain. Nike kids' backpacks and bags come in styles for both boys and girls.