{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>clothing>golf>dri-fit","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|search collection:clothing|sport:golf|collections:dri-fit","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Clothing Technologies","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Clothing Technologies","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":2,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11621921","11922002"],"name":"Men's Dri-FIT Golf Clothing. Nike.com ID.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Clothing Technologies","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Clothing Technologies","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Clothing
2 Items