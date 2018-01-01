{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>kids>sandals / flip flops","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"search collection:kids|shoe type:sandals / flip flops","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"13358","facetValueName":"Sandals / Flip Flops","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"13358","facetValueName":"Sandals / Flip Flops","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":6,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11256218","12123641","12123651","12123299","10062021","12123300"],"name":"Kids' Sandals & Flip Flops. Nike.com ID.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"13358","facetValueName":"Sandals / Flip Flops","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"13358","facetValueName":"Sandals / Flip Flops","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}