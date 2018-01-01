Running Shoes

23 Items

Sort By

Clear


(2)

Nike Epic React Flyknit

Older Kids' Running Shoe

Rp1.549.000
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Star Runner

Older Kids' Running Shoe

Rp729.000
2 Colours

Nike Star Runner

Older Kids' Running Shoe

Rp729.000
1 Colour

Nike Star Runner

Younger Kids' Shoe

Rp649.000
2 Colours

Nike Star Runner

Baby & Toddler Shoe

Rp579.000
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Zoom Pegasus 34

Older Kids' Running Shoe

Rp1.179.000 Rp708.000
2 Colours

Nike LunarSolo

Older Kids' Running Shoe

Rp1.179.000 Rp938.000
1 Colour

Nike Star Runner

Younger Kids' Shoe

Rp649.000
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Star Runner

Baby & Toddler Shoe

Rp579.000
3 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

Younger/Older Kids' Running Shoe

Rp1.249.000
1 Colour

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

Younger/Older Kids' Running Shoe

Rp1.249.000
1 Colour
CUSTOMISE

Nike Free RN 2018 iD

Older Kids' Running Shoe

Rp1.379.000
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

KIDS' RUNNING SHOES

Power through your next run with kids' running shoes. Shop a number of Nike collections and technologies, including Air Max, Lunarlon, Free and Zoom. Find the latest styles for running fast, running naturally and running comfortably. Complete your running outfit with our kids' running shorts and accessories. Browse all kids' clothing and shoes.

 

Customise kids' running shoes with NIKEiD >>