{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customise with nikeid>air force 1","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customise with nikeid|collections:air force 1","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"10410","facetValueName":"Air Force 1","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":18,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12481412","12511563","12519399","12519329","12483181","12483198","12511421","12511442","12394449","12394598","12519159","12481454"],"name":"Testreszabás a NIKEiD szolgáltatással Air Force 1 Cipők. Nike.com HU.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"10410","facetValueName":"Air Force 1","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

AIR FORCE 1 CIPŐK Férfi

Női

Fiú

Lány Finomítás 18 Termékek Rendezés szempontja Legújabb Legmagasabbra értékelt Ár magas–alacsony Ár alacsony–magas Átlátszó Alkalmazás (18)