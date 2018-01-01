TERMÉKEK FIÚKNAK

37 Termékek

Jordan „City of Flight" MA-1

Kabát nagyobb gyerekeknek (fiúk)

135 €
1 Szín

LeBron James All-Star Edition Swingman Jersey

Jordan NBA Connected mez nagyobb gyerekeknek

75 €
11 színben

Toronto Raptors Nike Showtime

NBA-s dzseki nagyobb gyerekeknek (fiúk)

70 €
1 Szín

Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics Nike Icon Edition Swingman

NBA-s mez nagyobb gyerekeknek

65 €
6 Elérhető játékosok

Kobe Bryant City Edition Swingman Jersey (Los Angeles Lakers)

Nike NBA-s mez nagyobb gyerekeknek

65 €
6 Elérhető játékosok

Jordan Wings

Polárnadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (fiúk)

60 €
2 színben

Jordan Like Mike

Kapucnis pulóver nagyobb gyerekeknek (fiúk)

59 €
1 Szín

Jordan Wings Fleece

Nadrág gyerekeknek (fiúk)

55 €
2 színben

Jordan Flight Fleece P-51

Nadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (fiúk)

50 €
1 Szín

Air Jordan Fleece

Nadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (fiúk)

50 €
1 Szín

Jordan Techno Heather

Kapucnis pulóver gyerekeknek (fiúk)

50 €
1 Szín

Jordan Flight AJ 11

Polárnadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (fiúk)

50 €
1 Szín

KOSÁRLABDÁS RUHÁZAT FIÚKNAK

Kosarazz stílusosan a fiúknak tervezett Nike kosárlabdás ruhákban, melyeket izzadságelvezető Dri-FIT technológiával terveztek, hogy mindig száraz és kényelmes érzésben legyen részed. Válassz a fiúknak tervezett kosárlabdás trikók, pólók és rövidnadrágok közül, vagy pedig fedezd fel a lányoknak kínált kosárlabdás ruháinkat. Tedd teljessé megjelenésedet a fiúknak tervezett Nike kosárlabdás felszerelések és cipők segítségével.

 

Tedd egyedivé kosárlabdacipődet a NIKEiD segítségével >>