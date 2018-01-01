TERMÉKEK FIÚKNAK

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>boys>clothing>basketball","pageCount":4,"searchList2":"gated:gender:boys|search collection:clothing|sport:basketball","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":37,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12204625","12414027","12273603","12384252","12414019","12105990","12094233","12039973","11874810","11874864","12039950","12094229"],"name":"Fiú Kosárlabda Ruházat. Nike.com HU.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
TERMÉKEK FIÚKNAK
37 Termékek
KOSÁRLABDÁS RUHÁZAT FIÚKNAK
Kosarazz stílusosan a fiúknak tervezett Nike kosárlabdás ruhákban, melyeket izzadságelvezető Dri-FIT technológiával terveztek, hogy mindig száraz és kényelmes érzésben legyen részed. Válassz a fiúknak tervezett kosárlabdás trikók, pólók és rövidnadrágok közül, vagy pedig fedezd fel a lányoknak kínált kosárlabdás ruháinkat. Tedd teljessé megjelenésedet a fiúknak tervezett Nike kosárlabdás felszerelések és cipők segítségével.