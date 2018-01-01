Tennis Clothing

97 Items

Sort By



(1)

NikeCourt Rafa

Men's Tennis Jacket

919 kn
4 Colours

NikeCourt AeroReact Rafa

Men's Short-Sleeve Tennis Top

579 kn
3 Colours

NikeCourt Zonal Cooling Advantage

Men's Tennis Polo

499 kn
3 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage

Men's Tennis Polo

419 kn
7 Colours

+ More

NikeCourt Advantage RF

Men's Tennis Polo

579 kn
2 Colours

NikeCourt

Men's Tennis Polo

349 kn
5 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt Flex Ace

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Tennis Shorts

379 kn
6 Colours

NikeCourt Flex Ace

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Tennis Shorts

499 kn
4 Colours

NikeCourt Flex Ace

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Tennis Shorts

459 kn
6 Colours

+ More

NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam

Women's Tennis Tank Top

299 kn
9 Colours

+ More



(1)

NikeCourt Victory

Women's Tennis Skirt

379 kn
8 Colours

+ More

NikeCourt Maria

Women's Tennis Dress

919 kn
2 Colours

TENNIS CLOTHES & APPAREL

Live tennis all day, every day with tennis clothes & apparel from Nike.com. Built for optimum mobility, Nike tennis apparel keeps you comfortable both on and off the court. Shop men's and women's tennis clothing like skirts & dresses, shorts, shirts and more. Finish your look with Nike tennis shoes & gear.

 

Explore NikeCourt, your inside access to all things tennis >>