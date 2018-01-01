Kids'

911 Items

Sort By



(2)

Nike Air Max 270

Older Kids' Shoe

919 kn
4 Colours

Nike Air Max 270

Younger Kids' Shoe

689 kn Sold Out
2 Colours


(17)

Nike Air Huarache Ultra

Older Kids' Shoe

799 kn
4 Colours


(16)

Nike Huarache Ultra

Younger Kids' Shoe

649 kn
2 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

Younger/Older Kids' Running Shoe

649 kn
2 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

Younger/Older Kids' Running Shoe

649 kn
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

189 kn
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 90 EZ

Older Kids' Shoe

799 kn
4 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Running Top

299 kn
3 Colours


(5)

Nike Dri-FIT Tempo

Older Kids' (Girls') Running Shorts

149 kn
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 1

Older Kids' Shoe

769 kn
11 Colours

Nike Air Max 95 SE

Older Kids' Shoe

879 kn
1 Colour

KIDS' PRODUCTS

Get the gear you need for on and off the field with Nike kids’ products. Find the latest styles of shoes for boys and girls, and gear up with accessories including backpacks and bags for boys and girls. Nike kids’ products also include tees, shorts, hoodies and more in a wide range of kids’ sizes.

 

Shop all kids' styles >>