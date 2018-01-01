Shoes

Jordan Fly Lockdown

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

689 kn
5 Colours

Air Jordan XXXII Low

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

919 kn
1 Colour

LeBron Soldier XII

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

839 kn
2 Colours

Jordan Flight Legend

Older Kids' Shoe

619 kn
1 Colour

PG 2

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

649 kn
1 Colour


(1)

Air Jordan XXXII

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

1.049 kn
1 Colour

Nike Air Max Infuriate II

Older Kids' (Basketball) Shoe

499 kn
2 Colours


(6)

Nike Team Hustle D 8

Younger Kids' Basketball Shoe

349 kn
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Team Hustle D 8

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

379 kn
1 Colour


(1)

Air Jordan XXXI Low

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

919 kn
1 Colour

KIDS' BASKETBALL SHOES

Nike kids’ basketball shoes are designed to help protect your feet from impact and give you ultra-lightweight support. They feature Hyperfuse construction, Flywire, Lunarlon cushioning and other innovative technologies for comfort, cushioning, stability and durability. Shop basketball shoes for men and women.

 

