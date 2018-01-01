{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customise with nikeid>air max","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customise with nikeid|shoe technology:air max","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":21,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12481021","12494256","12018382","12031631","12483084","12566373","12525670","12525712","12525740","12543862","12543290","12519287"],"name":"Εξατομικευμένα παπούτσια Air Max. Nike.com GR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
ΕΞΑΤΟΜΙΚΕΥΜΕΝΑ ΠΑΠΟΥΤΣΙΑ AIR MAX NIKEiD
Πρόσθεσε το δικό σου στίγμα στην ευελιξία και την αντικραδασμική προστασία των Nike Air Max. Εξατομίκευσε τα παπούτσια Air Max με το NIKEiD. Διάλεξε από μια μεγάλη ποικιλία στυλ και χρωμάτων για να δημιουργήσεις το δικό σου ζευγάρι. Εξατομίκευσε ένα κλασικό μοντέλο της Nike που έχει αντέξει στο χρόνο.
Δεν μπορείς να αποφασίσεις; Μια δωροκάρτα είναι πάντα η τέλεια λύση >>