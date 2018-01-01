Προσαρμογή με NIKEiD Μπάσκετ Παπούτσια

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>basketball>customise with nikeid","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|sport:basketball|custom:customise with nikeid","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":6,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12569823","12576424","12524010","12576524","12555072","12576303"],"name":"Εξατομικευμένα παπούτσια μπάσκετ, παπούτσια μέχρι τον αστράγαλο και αθλητικά NIKEiD. Nike.com GR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
ΕΞΑΤΟΜΙΚΕΥΜΕΝΑ ΠΑΠΟΥΤΣΙΑ ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
Ψάχνεις παπούτσια μπάσκετ; Η Nike τα έχει κάνει επιστήμη. Πολλά από τα παπούτσια μπάσκετ της Nike έχουν κατασκευή Hyperfuse, τεχνολογία Flywire, αντικραδασμική προστασία Lunarlon και άλλες τεχνολογίες για εξαιρετικά ανάλαφρη στήριξη, προστασία από τις προσκρούσεις και πολλά άλλα. Το NIKEiD σού προσφέρει τη δυνατότητα να δημιουργήσεις εξατομικευμένα παπούτσια μπάσκετ που κατασκευάζονται ακριβώς όπως εσύ θέλεις. Αγόρασε εξατομικευμένα παπούτσια μπάσκετ για άνδρες, γυναίκες και παιδιά.