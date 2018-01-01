Είδη προπόνησης ποδοσφαίρου

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>soccer/football>football training","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|sport:soccer/football|collections:football training","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"33982","facetValueName":"Football Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Best For - Global Football Shoes","facetValueId":"33982","facetValueName":"Football Training","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":36,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11188384","11113727","11633073","11533879","11533951","12159657","12172643","12099552","11206205","12099740","12172711","12159656"],"name":"Ρούχα ποδοσφαιρικής προπόνησης. Nike.com GR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"33982","facetValueName":"Football Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Best For - Global Football Shoes","facetValueId":"33982","facetValueName":"Football Training","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
ΡΟΥΧΑ ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΙΚΗΣ ΠΡΟΠΟΝΗΣΗΣ
Πάρε το προβάδισμα που χρειάζεσαι για να κυριαρχήσεις αυτήν τη σεζόν, με τα ποδοσφαιρικά ρούχα προπόνησης Nike. Το ανάλαφρο ύφασμα προσφέρει φυσική κίνηση που απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα, για στεγνή και άνετη αίσθηση. Οι ποδοσφαιρικές μπλούζες, τα σορτς και τα παντελόνια προπόνησης δημιουργούν το τέλειο σύνολο για τις ημέρες της προπόνησης και του αγώνα. Αγόρασε ποδοσφαιρικά ρούχα προπόνησης για άνδρες, γυναίκες, κορίτσια και αγόρια.