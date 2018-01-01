Είδη προπόνησης ποδοσφαίρου

36 Είδη

Ταξινόμηση ανά

Nike Dri-FIT

Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική φόρμα

69 €
1 Χρώμα


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Ποδοσφαιρική φόρμα για μεγάλα παιδιά

59 €
1 Χρώμα

Nike Academy Drill

Γυναικεία ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα

40 €
1 Χρώμα

Nike Dri-FIT Squad

Ποδοσφαιρικό παντελόνι για μεγάλα αγόρια

50 €
1 Χρώμα

Nike Breathe Squad

Ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα για μεγάλα παιδιά

25 €
2 Χρώματα

Nike Breathe Squad

Ανδρική κοντομάνικη ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα

30 €
4 Χρώματα

Nike Dri-FIT Squad

Ανδρικό ποδοσφαιρικό σορτς

30 €
2 Χρώματα


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα για μεγάλα παιδιά

15 €
2 Χρώματα


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Ποδοσφαιρικό σορτς για μεγάλα παιδιά

14 €
5 Χρώματα


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Ποδοσφαιρικό παντελόνι για μεγάλα παιδιά

35 €
6 Χρώματα

Nike Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική μπλούζα

55 €
2 Χρώματα


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Squad

Ανδρικό ποδοσφαιρικό παντελόνι

55 €
2 Χρώματα

ΡΟΥΧΑ ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΙΚΗΣ ΠΡΟΠΟΝΗΣΗΣ

Πάρε το προβάδισμα που χρειάζεσαι για να κυριαρχήσεις αυτήν τη σεζόν, με τα ποδοσφαιρικά ρούχα προπόνησης Nike. Το ανάλαφρο ύφασμα προσφέρει φυσική κίνηση που απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα, για στεγνή και άνετη αίσθηση. Οι ποδοσφαιρικές μπλούζες, τα σορτς και τα παντελόνια προπόνησης δημιουργούν το τέλειο σύνολο για τις ημέρες της προπόνησης και του αγώνα. Αγόρασε ποδοσφαιρικά ρούχα προπόνησης για άνδρες, γυναίκες, κορίτσια και αγόρια.

 

Αγόρασε το look της Nike Football Training >>