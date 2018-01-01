{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>roshe","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|collections:roshe","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":1,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12112396","11951222"],"name":"Παιδικά αθλητικά παπούτσια Roshe One. Nike.com GR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
Εξατομίκευσε τα δικά σου παιδικά παπούτσια Roshe με το NIKEiD >>
Παιδιά Roshe Παπούτσια
2 Είδη
ΠΑΙΔΙΚΑ ΠΑΠΟΥΤΣΙΑ NIKE ROSHE
Τα παιδικά παπούτσια Roshe One έχουν δημιουργηθεί για να ανταποκρίνονται σε όλες τις συνθήκες. Με ξεχωριστό στυλ, άνετη εφαρμογή και αντικραδασμική προστασία, είναι έτοιμα να σε ακολουθήσουν παντού. Ανακάλυψε μια μεγάλη ποικιλία χρωμάτων και σχεδίων για τα αγορίστικα και κοριτσίστικα παπούτσια. Θέλεις να βρεις παπούτσια Roshe για όλη την οικογένεια; Αγόρασε ανδρικά και γυναικεία μοντέλα.
