Παιδιά Huarache Παπούτσια

ΠΑΙΔΙΚΑ ΠΑΠΟΥΤΣΙΑ NIKE HUARACHE
Εμπνευσμένα από τα μοντέλα για θαλάσσιο σκι, τα παιδικά παπούτσια Huarache εξασφαλίζουν στυλ που ξεχωρίζει εκτός γηπέδου. Διαθέτοντας ανάλαφρη αντικραδασμική προστασία, τα Nike Huarache παρέχουν στήριξη και άψογη εφαρμογή, ενώ χάρη στην εντυπωσιακή τους σχεδίαση είναι ιδανικά για καθημερινή χρήση. Βρες τα παιδικά Huarache σε μια μεγάλη ποικιλία στυλ και χρωμάτων ή διάλεξε ανάμεσα στα ανδρικά, γυναικεία, αγορίστικα και κοριτσίστικα μοντέλα.
