ΠΑΙΔΙΚΑ ΠΑΠΟΥΤΣΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΡΕΞΙΜΟ

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>running","pageCount":5,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|sport:running","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":52,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12465604","12333657","12333593","12351807","12344751","12249980","12451646","12344984","12002298","12002274","12256550","12126197"],"name":"Παιδικά παπούτσια και αθλητικά για τρέξιμο. Nike.com GR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
ΠΑΙΔΙΚΑ ΠΑΠΟΥΤΣΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΑΘΛΗΤΙΚΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΡΕΞΙΜΟ
Απογείωσε τις διαδρομές σου με τα παιδικά παπούτσια και τα αθλητικά για τρέξιμο. Αγόρασε διάφορες συλλογές και τεχνολογίες Nike όπως οι Lunarlon, Free και Zoom. Βρες τα πιο πρόσφατα στυλ για γρήγορο, κανονικό και άνετο τρέξιμο. Ολοκλήρωσε το σύνολό σου με παιδικά σορτς και αξεσουάρ για τρέξιμο. Δες όλα τα παιδικά ρούχα και παπούτσια.