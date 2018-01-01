Παπούτσια μπάσκετ

Air Jordan XXXI Low

Παπούτσι μπάσκετ για μεγάλα παιδιά

123 €
1 Χρώμα

LeBron Soldier XII

Παπούτσι μπάσκετ για μεγάλα παιδιά

110 €
2 Χρώματα


Air Jordan XXXII

Παπούτσι μπάσκετ για μεγάλα παιδιά

143 €
1 Χρώμα

Jordan Fly Lockdown

Παπούτσι μπάσκετ για μεγάλα παιδιά

90 €
5 Χρώματα

PG 2

Παπούτσι μπάσκετ για μεγάλα παιδιά

85 €
1 Χρώμα

Nike Air Max Infuriate II

Παπούτσι για μεγάλα παιδιά (μπάσκετ)

65 €
2 Χρώματα

Jordan Flight Legend

Παπούτσι για μεγάλα παιδιά

80 €
2 Χρώματα


Nike Team Hustle D 8

Παπούτσι μπάσκετ για μεγάλα παιδιά

50 €
1 Χρώμα


Nike Team Hustle D 8

Παπούτσι μπάσκετ για μικρά παιδιά

45 €
2 Χρώματα

Τα παιδικά παπούτσια μπάσκετ Nike έχουν σχεδιαστεί για να προστατεύουν τα πόδια σου από τις προσκρούσεις και να σου προσφέρουν εξαιρετικά ανάλαφρη στήριξη. Έχουν την κατασκευή Hyperfuse, την τεχνολογία Flywire, την αντικραδασμική προστασία Lunarlon και άλλες πρωτοποριακές τεχνολογίες για άνεση, αντικραδασμική προστασία, σταθερότητα και ανθεκτικότητα. Αγόρασε παπούτσια μπάσκετ για άνδρες και γυναίκες.

 

