ΠΑΙΔΙΚΑ ΠΑΠΟΥΤΣΙΑ ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
Τα παιδικά παπούτσια μπάσκετ Nike έχουν σχεδιαστεί για να προστατεύουν τα πόδια σου από τις προσκρούσεις και να σου προσφέρουν εξαιρετικά ανάλαφρη στήριξη. Έχουν την κατασκευή Hyperfuse, την τεχνολογία Flywire, την αντικραδασμική προστασία Lunarlon και άλλες πρωτοποριακές τεχνολογίες για άνεση, αντικραδασμική προστασία, σταθερότητα και ανθεκτικότητα. Αγόρασε παπούτσια μπάσκετ για άνδρες και γυναίκες.