ΡΟΥΧΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΡΕΞΙΜΟ

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>clothing>running","pageCount":13,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|search collection:clothing|sport:running","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":147,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[{"inWallContentCard":true,"rawPrice":null,"localPrice":null,"overriddenLocalPrice":null,"employeePrice":null,"overriddenEmployeePrice":null,"cqPath":"1bfa90a6-546f-41ac-8667-b771ac09c46d","title":"ΣΤΥΛΑΤΕΣ ΕΜΦΑΝΙΣΕΙΣ","subtitle":"Nike Running Division: ρούχα για γνήσιους δρομείς.","portraitUrl":"https://c.static-nike.com/a/images/w_220,c_limit/dpr_auto/b2jnwwuet5wlh0s1pdk4/0119_emea_iwc_running_division.jpg","altText":"","actionType":"link","actionText":"Αγόρασε τώρα","destinationId":"https://store.nike.com/gb/en_gb/pw/nike-run-division-collection/pjmZy5x?intpromo=IWC:20180120:RUN:SHOPCOLLECTION","colorTheme":"light","layout":null,"position":7,"height":1,"width":1,"glitchText":null}],"productIds":["12263623","12242776","12113706","11533499","12108591","11534901","11963243","11939767","12291243","12291245","12108700","12291242"],"name":"Ανδρικά ρούχα για τρέξιμο. Nike.com GR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Αν πρόκειται να τρέξεις σε μαραθώνιο ή μια μεγάλη απόσταση και θέλεις να εξοπλιστείς, δες τον ανδρικό μας εξοπλισμό μαραθωνίου. Με μια σειρά από μπλούζες, σορτς, τζάκετ και παπούτσια με την τεχνολογία AeroLoft, AeroSwift και Dri-FIT που θα σου προσφέρουν άνεση στο τρέξιμο, καθώς και παπούτσια που αναπτύχθηκαν και φορέθηκαν από κορυφαίους μαραθωνοδρόμους, έχουμε τον εξοπλισμό που θα σε βοηθήσει να απογειώσεις τις επιδόσεις σου στον επόμενο μαραθώνιο με στυλ.
ΡΟΥΧΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΡΕΞΙΜΟ
147 Είδη
ΣΤΥΛΑΤΕΣ ΕΜΦΑΝΙΣΕΙΣ
Nike Running Division: ρούχα για γνήσιους δρομείς.
Αγόρασε τώρα
ΑΝΔΡΙΚΑ ΡΟΥΧΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΡΕΞΙΜΟ
Αν πρόκειται να τρέξεις σε μαραθώνιο ή μια μεγάλη απόσταση και θέλεις να εξοπλιστείς, δες τον ανδρικό μας εξοπλισμό μαραθωνίου. Με μια σειρά από μπλούζες, σορτς, τζάκετ και παπούτσια με την τεχνολογία AeroLoft, AeroSwift και Dri-FIT που θα σου προσφέρουν άνεση στο τρέξιμο, καθώς και παπούτσια που αναπτύχθηκαν και φορέθηκαν από κορυφαίους μαραθωνοδρόμους, έχουμε τον εξοπλισμό που θα σε βοηθήσει να απογειώσεις τις επιδόσεις σου στον επόμενο μαραθώνιο με στυλ.