{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>clothing>wicking sweat","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|search collection:clothing|best for:wicking sweat","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetName":"Best For - Clothing","facetValueId":"10446","facetValueName":"Wicking Sweat","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetName":"Best For - Clothing","facetValueId":"10446","facetValueName":"Wicking Sweat","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetName":"Best For","facetValueId":"10446","facetValueName":"Wicking Sweat","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":1,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11815889"],"name":"'Ανδρες Στεγνή αίσθηση Ένδυση. Nike.com GR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetName":"Best For - Clothing","facetValueId":"10446","facetValueName":"Wicking Sweat","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetName":"Best For - Clothing","facetValueId":"10446","facetValueName":"Wicking Sweat","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetName":"Best For","facetValueId":"10446","facetValueName":"Wicking Sweat","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}

Φανέλα Frank Ntilikina Icon Edition Swingman (New York Knicks) Ανδρική συνδεδεμένη φανέλα Nike NBA 79 € 1 Διαθέσιμος παίκτης SHOP ALL