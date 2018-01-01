ΑΝΔΡΙΚΑ - ΕΝΔΥΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΓΥΜΝΑΣΤΗΡΙΟ ΚΑΙ ΠΡΟΠΟΝΗΣΗ

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>clothing>training","pageCount":10,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|search collection:clothing|sport:training","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":109,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[{"inWallContentCard":true,"rawPrice":null,"localPrice":null,"overriddenLocalPrice":null,"employeePrice":null,"overriddenEmployeePrice":null,"cqPath":"4019e491-a7be-474c-afc9-4c16651356e3","title":"ΓΙΑ ΜΕΓΑΛΟΣΩΜΟΥΣ ΚΑΙ ΨΗΛΟΥΣ","subtitle":"Το σωστό μέγεθος για κάθε αθλητή.","portraitUrl":"https://c.static-nike.com/a/images/w_220,c_limit/dpr_auto/evuiw4vogmo5wopsueyx/-.jpg","altText":"","actionType":"button","actionText":"ΑΓΟΡΑΣΕ ΤΩΡΑ","destinationId":"https://store.nike.com/gb/en_gb/pw/mens-extended-size-gym-training/7puZon9Zpd9","colorTheme":"light","layout":null,"position":7,"height":1,"width":1,"glitchText":null}],"productIds":["12240516","12240599","12239857","12250672","12242819","12100724","12290993","11929197","12100925","12237196","11644930","11644925"],"name":"Ανδρικά αθλητικά ρούχα και ρούχα προπόνησης. Nike.com GR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
ΑΝΔΡΙΚΑ - ΕΝΔΥΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΓΥΜΝΑΣΤΗΡΙΟ ΚΑΙ ΠΡΟΠΟΝΗΣΗ
109 Είδη
ΓΙΑ ΜΕΓΑΛΟΣΩΜΟΥΣ ΚΑΙ ΨΗΛΟΥΣ
Το σωστό μέγεθος για κάθε αθλητή.
ΑΝΔΡΙΚΆ ΡΟΎΧΑ ΠΡΟΠΌΝΗΣΗΣ
Βρες ανδρικά ρούχα προπόνησης Nike για όλες τις ανάγκες προπόνησης που έχεις. Διάλεξε σορτς προπόνησης, ρούχα συμπίεσης και μπλούζες προπόνησης. Όποιο κι αν είναι το άθλημά σου, μπορείς να βρεις ρούχα για σωστή ανάκαμψη, ζεστή προστασία ή δροσερή αίσθηση, ώστε να μπορείς να ανταπεξέλθεις σε όλες τις περιστάσεις.