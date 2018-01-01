RUNNING CLOTHING

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>clothing>running","pageCount":13,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|search collection:clothing|sport:running","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":153,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12181320","12127180","12243442","12108480","12108356","12109404","11961537","12243507","12108501","11925541","12242184","12113994"],"name":"Women's Running Clothes. Nike.com UK.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
RUNNING CLOTHING
153 Items
WOMEN'S RUNNING CLOTHES
If it's a marathon you're gearing up for check out our womens marathon gear page with a selection of marathon running tops, jackets, shorts, tights featuring AeroLoft, AeroSwift and Dri-FIT technology to keep you runing in comfirt and style for longer and shoes designed to let you go the distance.