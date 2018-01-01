NIKEID CUSTOM RUNNING

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>running>customise with nikeid","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"shoes:|sport:running|custom:customise with nikeid","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":27,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12543862","12543290","12533430","12533379","12546422","12546360","12530317","12501270","12530072","12533365","12501405","12562762"],"name":"NikeiD Running Shoes & Trainers. Nike.com UK.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
CUSTOM RUNNING SHOES & TRAINERS
Nike custom running shoes feature innovative design and the latest technologies to help you run your best. We offer the ability to design your own style to meet the needs of every runner. Find your perfect Nike running shoe with our Running Shoe Finder and customise the details to your liking and train for your next race with Nike+ Run Club Training Plans. Shop custom running shoes for men, women and kids.