GIRLS' CLOTHING

546 Items

Sort By

Clear

Nike INSTACOOL

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tank

£31.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Older Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

£42.95
3 Colours

Nike INSTACOOL

Younger Kids' (Girls') Tank Top

£22.95
2 Colours

Nike INSTACOOL

Toddler Girls' Tank Top

£22.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Crew

£34.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts

£21.95
3 Colours
MIX AND MATCH
Iconic 90s-inspired styles let you do you.


(5)

Nike Dri-FIT Tempo

Older Kids' (Girls') Running Shorts

£16.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

£37.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts

£26.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') 3" (7.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

£16.95
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Older Kids' (Girls') Tights

£21.95
1 Colour

Nike Seamless

Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

£21.95
4 Colours

GIRLS' CLOTHING & APPAREL

No matter your kid's favorite sport or style, you’ll find what you need with Nike girls’ clothing. Shop a wide variety of girl's apparel like shirts, shorts, leggings and more. Many styles feature Dri-FIT technology to wick sweat, helping her stay dry and comfortable on the field and off. Complete your kids' outfit with Nike kids’ shoes, including the latest styles for girls and boys

 

Shop all girls' styles >>

TRENDING

KIDS

COLLECTIONS

FEATURED