CLOTHING ESSENTIALS FOR SPORT
Suit up for your next game, work out and everywhere in between with all the essentials Nike clothing can provide from head to toe. Before taking the field or court for your next competition find tops including hoodies, t-shirts and kits or explore bottoms such as leggings and trousers that are durable, comfortable and allow you to move freely in any direction. Nike clothes includes styles for every sport, size, age and weather condition. Innovative materials, including sweat wicking Dri-FIT fabric and weather-defying Storm-FIT fabric, help keep you dry and comfortable, whatever your workout.
FIND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE
With a variety of styles, colours and fabrics, Nike's clothing collection is the ideal resource to build your favourite look. Compliment any outfit with a pair of black Nike trainers or Nike Air trainers for all day comfort that easily integrates with your everyday style. No matter the season of play, layer up with hoodies and jackets in the winter or choose tank tops with Nike Pro shorts to help stay cool in sun. Shop clothing for men, women and kids with sizes ranging from baby to teens. Create looks for the whole family and be ready to dominate during the next game day.