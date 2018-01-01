BOYS' CLOTHING

639 Items

Sort By

Clear

Nike INSTACOOL

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Training Top

£31.95
2 Colours

Nike INSTACOOL

Toddler Boys' Tank Top

£22.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

£54.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£69.95
1 Colour

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

£26.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Max

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

£37.95
3 Colours
MIX AND MATCH
Iconic 90s-inspired styles let you do you.

Nike Tech Fleece

Younger Kids' (Boys') Shorts

£36.95
2 Colours

Nike French Terry Alumni

Younger Kids' (Boys') Shorts

£24.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Boys' Training Shorts

£21.95
2 Colours

Nike Air

Toddler Boys' Knit Trousers

£30.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Flex

Younger Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts

£57.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

£21.95
1 Colour

GET HIM GEARED UP WITH SIGNATURE BOYS’ CLOTHING

Prepare him for school, practice, gameday and beyond with boys’ clothing from Nike. Featuring sport-specific and everyday styles of shirts, shorts, trousers and more, the boys’ clothing collection has the items he needs to attack his daily routine. Take advantage of signature Nike fabric technologies like Dri-FIT, designed to wick away sweat as he moves, keeping him dry and comfortable throughout the day. Combine boys’ clothing items with a signature pair of boys’ Nike trainers for a complete look that has the versatility to go everywhere he goes.

SHOW LOVE FOR HIS FAVOURITE SQUADS

Get him ready to cheer on his favourite teams with the official football and basketball gear of his favourite professional sports organisations. Whether it’s a shirt featuring his favourite NBA squad or a track suit with his preferred club’s colours and crest, find the boys’ clothing items he needs to support his teams on match day and beyond. Choose from a variety of colour combinations and designs and find the boys’ clothing items that align with his personality and style. Shop Nike clothing for men, women and girls, and be sure to explore the complete collection of boys’ Nike products for additional options.

TRENDING

KIDS

COLLECTIONS

FEATURED