BOYS' CLOTHING
GET HIM GEARED UP WITH SIGNATURE BOYS’ CLOTHING
Prepare him for school, practice, gameday and beyond with boys’ clothing from Nike. Featuring sport-specific and everyday styles of shirts, shorts, trousers and more, the boys’ clothing collection has the items he needs to attack his daily routine. Take advantage of signature Nike fabric technologies like Dri-FIT, designed to wick away sweat as he moves, keeping him dry and comfortable throughout the day. Combine boys’ clothing items with a signature pair of boys’ Nike trainers for a complete look that has the versatility to go everywhere he goes.
SHOW LOVE FOR HIS FAVOURITE SQUADS
Get him ready to cheer on his favourite teams with the official football and basketball gear of his favourite professional sports organisations. Whether it’s a shirt featuring his favourite NBA squad or a track suit with his preferred club’s colours and crest, find the boys’ clothing items he needs to support his teams on match day and beyond. Choose from a variety of colour combinations and designs and find the boys’ clothing items that align with his personality and style. Shop Nike clothing for men, women and girls, and be sure to explore the complete collection of boys’ Nike products for additional options.