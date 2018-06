Music can help to keep you motivated and up the tempo on your run. Set your target pace before you start running with the Nike+ Pace Stations feature (developed with Spotify), which will create a customised playlist for you based on your music preferences and target speed.



Hit play, feel the beats and start running—fast.



"If your goal is speed, then you want to listen to something with a high beats per minute (BPM) that excites and motivates you. Good music can give you an extra push when you start to get tired and helps take your mind off any fatigue that may be setting in."



—NRC London Coach Cory Wharton-Malcolm