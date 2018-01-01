{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>boxing","pageCount":18,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|sport:boxing","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11972","facetValueName":"Boxing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11972","facetValueName":"Boxing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":215,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12093083","11800003","11929197","11800024","12100724","11771173","12239939","12027835","11985924","12260727","12092802","10840687"],"name":"Boxing Clothing. Nike.com FI.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11972","facetValueName":"Boxing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11972","facetValueName":"Boxing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}