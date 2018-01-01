ZAPATILLAS DE BALONCESTO

Air Jordan XXXI Low

Zapatillas de baloncesto - Niño/a

120 €
1 Color

LeBron Soldier XII

Zapatillas de baloncesto - Niño/a

110 €
2 Colores

Jordan Fly Lockdown

Zapatillas de baloncesto - Niño/a

90 €
5 Colores

PG 2

Zapatillas de baloncesto - Niño/a

85 €
1 Color

Nike Air Max Infuriate II

Zapatillas de baloncesto - Niño/a

65 €
2 Colores


Nike Team Hustle D 8

Zapatillas de baloncesto - Niño/a

50 €
1 Color


Nike Team Hustle D 8

Zapatillas de baloncesto - Niño/a pequeño/a

45 €
2 Colores


Air Jordan XXXII

Zapatillas de baloncesto - Niño/a

140 € 97,97 €
1 Color

Jordan Flight Legend

Zapatillas - Niño/a

80 € 55,97 €
2 Colores

ZAPATILLAS DE BALONCESTO PARA NIÑO/A

Las zapatillas de baloncesto Nike para niño/a están diseñadas para proteger sus pies de los impactos y ofrecerles una sujeción ultraligera. Cuentan con una confección Hyperfuse y Flywire, amortiguación Lunarlon y otras tecnologías que proporcionan comodidad, amortiguación, estabilidad y durabilidad. Descubre las zapatillas de baloncesto para hombre y mujer.

 

