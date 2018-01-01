{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>clothing>running","pageCount":13,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|search collection:clothing|sport:running","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":153,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12181320","12127180","12243442","12108480","12108356","12109404","11961537","12243507","12108501","11925541","12242184","12113994"],"name":"Ropa de Running para Mujer. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Si buscas equipación para una maratón, consulta nuestra página de productos para mujer, con una selección de camisetas, chaquetas, pantalones cortos y mallas de running para maratón con las tecnologías AeroLoft, AeroSwift y Dri-FIT para mantenerte cómoda y con estilo mientras corres durante más tiempo, así como con zapatillas diseñadas para ayudarte a llegar más lejos.
ROPA DE RUNNING
153 Productos
ROPA DE RUNNING PARA MUJER
Si buscas equipación para una maratón, consulta nuestra página de productos para mujer, con una selección de camisetas, chaquetas, pantalones cortos y mallas de running para maratón con las tecnologías AeroLoft, AeroSwift y Dri-FIT para mantenerte cómoda y con estilo mientras corres durante más tiempo, así como con zapatillas diseñadas para ayudarte a llegar más lejos.