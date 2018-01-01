Running Parts superiors

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>tops and t-shirts>running","pageCount":13,"searchList2":"tops and t-shirts:|sport:running","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":156,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11963187","12108399","11963160","11987396","11987758","12109584","11963731","11780128","11780113","11932172","11775750","12113567"],"name":"Samarretes i Tops de Running. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}