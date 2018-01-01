{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>jackets and vests>jackets>running","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"jackets and vests:jackets|sport:running","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Jackets and Vests","facetValueId":"31639","facetValueName":"Jackets","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":36,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11533569","11986655","11987158","11526331","11785297","11776208","11526666","11526370","11647592","11895046","11533373","11932504"],"name":"Running Jaquetes. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Jackets and Vests","facetValueId":"31639","facetValueName":"Jackets","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

ARMILLES I JAQUETES DE RUNNING Home

Dona

Nens

Nenes Refina 36 Productes Ordena per El més recent El més valorat Preu: alt - baix Preu: baix - alt Eliminar Aplica (36)