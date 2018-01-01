{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>socks>rafael nadal","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"socks:|athlete:rafael nadal","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"10023","facetValueName":"Rafael Nadal","facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"11385","facetValueName":"Rafael Nadal","facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":1,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11571413"],"name":"Rafael Nadal Mitjons. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"10023","facetValueName":"Rafael Nadal","facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"11385","facetValueName":"Rafael Nadal","facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
MITJONS
1 Producte