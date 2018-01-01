REGALS PER A NEN

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>boys>gift guide","pageCount":11,"searchList2":"gated:gender:boys|gated:store:gift guide","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Store","facetValueId":"31599","facetValueName":"Gift Guide","facetValueGroupName":"Store","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Store","facetValueId":"31661","facetValueName":"Gift Guide","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Store","facetValueId":"31661","facetValueName":"Gift Guide","facetValueGroupName":"Store","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":131,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11398676","12057494","12131980","12169012","12169013","12114118","12181696","12219351","11921582","11921592","11217205","11032526"],"name":"Regals per a nois. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Store","facetValueId":"31599","facetValueName":"Gift Guide","facetValueGroupName":"Store","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Store","facetValueId":"31661","facetValueName":"Gift Guide","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Store","facetValueId":"31661","facetValueName":"Gift Guide","facetValueGroupName":"Store","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
REGALS PER A NEN
131 Productes