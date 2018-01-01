SABATILLES JORDAN PER A NEN

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>boys>shoes>jordan","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"gated:gender:boys|shoes:|brand:jordan","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"10037","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":25,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[{"portraitUrl":"https://c.static-nike.com/a/images/w_220,c_limit/dpr_auto/kgionwvu7gamypy1ntry/0315-emea-ammonth-iwc-ya.jpg","title":"FEEL BIG AIR","subtitle":"","altText":"","actionType":"button","actionText":"COMPRA LES AIR MAX","destinationType":"url","destinationId":"https://store.nike.com/nl/en_gb/pw/kids-air-max-shoes/1meZb8dZoi3","colorTheme":"light","layout":null}],"productIds":["12136681","12160284","11973003","11973042","11973217","11970835","11970917","11971229","11970828","11973226","12114086","11970967"],"name":"Nens Jordan Calçat. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"10037","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
SABATILLES JORDAN PER A NEN
25 Productes
FEEL BIG AIR