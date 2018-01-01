Pantalons de xandall i joggers per a nen

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>boys>pants and tights>joggers and sweatpants","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"gated:gender:boys|pants and tights:joggers and sweatpants","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31528","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"32964","facetValueName":"Joggers and Sweatpants","facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"32964","facetValueName":"Joggers and Sweatpants","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"32964","facetValueName":"Joggers and Sweatpants","facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":23,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11766324","12063001","10067153","12062997","12183317","12059423","11888179","12105990","12039973","11366631","12130911","12060888"],"name":"Nens Joggers y pantalones de chándal. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31528","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"32964","facetValueName":"Joggers and Sweatpants","facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"32964","facetValueName":"Joggers and Sweatpants","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"32964","facetValueName":"Joggers and Sweatpants","facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Pantalons de xandall i joggers per a nen
23 Productes