NENS - PRODUCTES

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>boys>golf","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"gated:gender:boys|sport:golf","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":19,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11972767","10033443","11931296","11528562","11936654","11932564","11937299","11936631","11932570","11194413","10037912","11064375"],"name":"Nens Golf. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
NENS - PRODUCTES
19 Productes