ROBA PER A NOIES

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>girls>clothing","pageCount":36,"searchList2":"gated:gender:girls|search collection:clothing","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":424,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[{"portraitUrl":"https://c.static-nike.com/a/images/w_220,c_limit/dpr_auto/kgionwvu7gamypy1ntry/0315-emea-ammonth-iwc-ya.jpg","title":"FEEL BIG AIR","subtitle":"","altText":"","actionType":"button","actionText":"COMPRA LES AIR MAX","destinationType":"url","destinationId":"https://store.nike.com/nl/en_gb/pw/kids-air-max-shoes/1meZb8dZoi3","colorTheme":"light","layout":null}],"productIds":["12057231","11993061","11960041","11921259","11921258","11200934","11960038","12254180","12254115","12027584","11921218","11921233"],"name":"Roba esportiva per a noies: parts superiors, parts inferiors i equipacions. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
ROBA PER A NOIES
424 Productes
FEEL BIG AIR