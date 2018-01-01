Parts superiors per a nena

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>girls>tops and t-shirts","pageCount":20,"searchList2":"gated:gender:girls|tops and t-shirts:","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetValueId":"31525","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":231,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12057231","11921259","11921233","12180957","12080744","12162146","11921170","12001528","11217422","11598799","11928478","11888102"],"name":"Samarretes per a noies. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetValueId":"31525","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}

Nike Sportswear Samarreta JDI - Nena 28 € 2 colors

Nike Dri-FIT Samarreta de coll rodó - Nena 40 € 2 colors

Nike Sportswear Samarreta de màniga curta - Nena 28 € 3 colors



Nike Sportswear Samarreta de màniga curta - Nena petita 25 € 1 color Nike Multi Futura Samarreta - Nadó i infant (nena) 12 € 1 color Nike Multi Futura Samarreta - Nadó i infant (nena) 18 € 1 color Nike Dri-FIT Element Samarreta de running de màniga llarga - Nena 40 € 2 colors

Nike Sportswear "Dream Big" Samarreta - Nena 20 € 1 color Nike Futura Three-Piece Conjunt - Infant (nena) 24 € 1 color Nike "All Action" Three-Piece Conjunt de bodi - Nadó 30 € 1 color Nike Three-Piece Conjunt de bodi - Nadó (nena) 30 € 1 color Nike Dry Modern Samarreta de màniga curta - Nena petita 25 € 2 colors

SHOP ALL