{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>girls>base layer and nike pro","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"gated:gender:girls|base layer and nike pro:","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Base Layer and Nike Pro","facetValueId":"31523","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Base Layer and Nike Pro","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":21,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11960041","11960038","11960047","10991949","10991956","11986719","11986711","11315270","11856991","11522545","11203426","11960048"],"name":"Pantalons, Malles i Tops Compressió Nena. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Base Layer and Nike Pro","facetValueId":"31523","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Base Layer and Nike Pro","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Productes de compressió i Nike Pro per a nena
21 Productes