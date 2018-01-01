Pantalons i malles per a nena

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>girls>pants and tights>basketball","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:girls|pants and tights:|sport:basketball","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31528","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":2,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["10991949","11200813"],"name":"Nenes Bàsquet Pantalons i malles. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31528","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}

  (4) Nike Pro Pantalons pirata d'entrenament - Nena 25 € 1 color Nike Power Malles d'entrenament - Nena 45 € 31,47 € 1 color SHOP ALL