{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>running","pageCount":7,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|sport:running","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":75,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12126309","12126308","11951645","12290771","12290769","12086766","12251290","11595986","12521404","12189188","12189081","12272242"],"name":"Sabatilles de running per a nens. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
Personalitza sabatilles de running per a nen/a amb NIKEiD >>
SABATILLES DE RUNNING PER A NEN/A
Les sabatilles de running per a nen/a els aportaran l'energia necessària per completar la propera carrera. Descobreix la varietat de col·leccions i tecnologies Nike, incloses Air Max, Lunarlon, Free i Zoom. Troba els models més nous per córrer ràpid, amb naturalitat i comoditat. Completa el conjunt de running amb els nostres pantalons curts de running per a nen/a i els accessoris. Descobreix tota la roba i totes les sabatilles per a nen/a.
Personalitza sabatilles de running per a nen/a amb NIKEiD >>